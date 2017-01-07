New Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler talks about his first week

Portland's new Mayor Ted Wheeler held his first big press event to talk about his first week.

Coming into his first week as mayor, Ted Wheeler said he had four main objectives. The objectives included getting sworn in, assign the city bureaus to City Commissioners, meet with the bureaus and employees, and to meet bureau directors.

Mayor Wheeler says he also met with police officers and the Portland Office of Emergency Management.

"I spent a considerable amount of time out in the community during my first week. I said many times during the campaign that I believe the job of mayor is not here in the building, predominantly, I believe the job in out in the community and that's where I spent a lot of my time this week," said Mayor Wheeler.

Mayor Wheeler says the homeless crisis is a big concern for him.

He also says he is working with police about possible protests later in the month on Inauguration Day.

