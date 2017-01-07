More than 100 flight cancellations at PDX due to winter storm - KPTV - FOX 12

More than 100 flight cancellations at PDX due to winter storm

The incoming winter storm in the Portland area has caused a large amount of flight cancellations out of PDX Saturday afternoon.

Port of Portland says they currently have 144 flights canceled for Saturday, which is about 35 percent of all flights.

According to Port of Portland, airlines are very worried about the chance of ice and are not taking any chances.

Runways have been pretreated with deicer.

Port of Portland says there are some cancellations for Sunday as well. Southwest Airlines has canceled all of their flights out of PDX on Sunday.

If you plan to fly out of Portland, check flypdx.com to check and flight delays or cancellations.

