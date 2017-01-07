Warming shelters remain open during weekend storm

Warming shelters will remain open throughout the weekend as a severe snow and ice storm hits the Portland metro area.

With temperatures expected to stay below freezing and winds making it feel even colder, severe weather night and day warming shelters will remain open.

City and County leaders are encouraging homeless people to seek shelter.

Leaders are also asking the public to watch out for those most vulnerable and donate cold weather gear, like coats, hats, gloves, footwear, sleeping bags and blankets.

Anyone seeking shelter should call 211 to identify the closest available shelter and transportation options. More details, including needed donation items, are available at 211info.org.

A list of available shelters throughout the state of Oregon can be found at 211info.org/emergency/.

For the latest weather forecast from the FOX 12 Weather team, as well as the latest traffic updates and closings information, download our free FOX 12 Weather App for iPhone and for Android.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.