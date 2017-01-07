Trail Blazers, Winterhawks, Pilots Saturday night games postponed due to winter storm

A number of sporting and entertainment events for Saturday night have been postponed or canceled due to severe weather conditions.

Around 12:40 p.m. the Winterhawks announced they have postponed their Saturday hockey game to be played at a later date. Their Sunday game will be played in the Veterans Memorial Coliseum pending weather and travel conditions.

**HAWKS ANNOUNCE SATURDAY'S GAME POSTPONED; SUNDAY GAME MOVED TO VMC, WILL BE PLAYED PENDING WEATHER & TRAVEL**Info: https://t.co/8FaGafRXPa pic.twitter.com/69d5onRx5X — Portland Winterhawks (@pdxwinterhawks) January 7, 2017

A few hours later, the Trail Blazers followed suit and announced their game against the Detroit Piston was postponed and rescheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m.

Tonight's game vs. the @DetroitPistons has been POSTPONED until tomorrow at 6pm due to inclement weather » https://t.co/W9YHjzN68Z pic.twitter.com/8zMBcgHSP0 — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 7, 2017

"The safety of our fans and players is always the highest priority, and this decision to delay our home game until Sunday was made with that in mind," said Chris McGowan, President & CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. "Input from the NBA, local government and public safety officials also played a role in our decision to postpone until Sunday."

Blazers say fans with tickets to Saturday's game can use them Sunday, or exchange them for a comparably valued game in the future.

The University of Portland is also postponing the Pilots game against No. 4 Gonzaga. School officials said tickets for the game originally planned for Saturday night at the Chiles Center will be good for the rescheduled game, though a new date has yet to be determined.

The performance of Finding Neverland at Keller Auditorium for Saturday night is canceled. Patrons will receive an automatic refund that will be applied to the card used for the original purchase.

Oregon Symphony has rescheduled Saturday's concert at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall to Monday at 7:30 p.m. All tickets for Saturday's concert can be used for Monday. Oregon Symphony has also canceled their concert at Skyview High School Sunday night because Vancouver School District has closed all of its facilities for the weekend.

