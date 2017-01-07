Woman found dead in downtown Portland parking garage, possibly weather related

A 52-year-old woman was found dead inside a downtown parking garage, and Portland police believe she died due to exposure to cold temperatures.

Police said at 2:05 p.m. officers responded to the Smart Park parking garage, located at 730 Southwest 10th Avenue, on the report of a woman who appeared to be struggling in the cold weather.

Officers arrived on scene and determined that the woman was dead. She was identified as a 52-year-old woman who lives in downtown Portland.

Police said based on observations at the scene by officers and paramedics, they believe the woman may have died of exposure due to cold temperatures.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner will do an autopsy and determine the cause the death.

If you see someone outside, unsheltered whose life appears to be in danger or is in an apparent medical crisis, call 911.

Warming shelters are open in throughout the Portland metro area.

Anyone seeking shelter should call 211 to identify the closest available shelter and transportation options. More details, including needed donation items, are available at 211info.org.

