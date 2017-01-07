West Hills area welcomes the snow, drivers take it slow

One area known for turning slick when a winter storm moves through is the West Hills of Portland, and Saturday was no different.

“All my friends are calling this 'The Icepocalypse,'” said Andrew Wallner, who was out in the West Hills, flying his drone in the snow.

As the Portland metro area was blanketed in white again, the West Hills was one of the first spots to welcome in the fresh powder.

"I think we’re having a tough winter. It feels like winter for once in Portland,” said Jodi Coleman, who lives in the West Hills.

Jodi Coleman knows Northwest winters.

“We’ve been up here 20 years and seen a lot over the years," Coleman told FOX 12.

She also knows that what happens in the West Hills, stays in the West Hills - at least for a bit.

“Most common is that the snow stays at higher elevation. Everyone else is thawed out and they can’t understand why we still have snow and ice,” Coleman said.

Even though Coleman is enjoying the rare metro area snowstorm, she cut her recent Vegas trip short to come home and be with her kids. But now her husband, who stayed behind, is feeling the domino effects of our weather over in sunny Las Vegas.

“I decided to come back last night but my husband was scheduled to come back tonight. But, he can’t get back until tomorrow night because of the weather here," Coleman told FOX 12.

Meantime, Andrew Wallner joined the small handful of drivers out on the roads to explore the winter wonderland.

“This only happens once every four years, so it’s kind of fun if you’re a true Northwesterner to check it out," said Wallner.

People we spoke with were a little more enthused about this storm, compared to the last one.

“It’s not bad out, it’s not like it was two weeks ago. This is more fun snow, where the last was a little scarier," said Jackie Lakeberg.

As long as it stays fun, these families in the West Hills say they’ll stay bundled up, and be out and about.

Otherwise, "If the freezing rain comes I would not even be out," said Coleman.

“We’ll probably be tuckered down binging Netflix or something," Wallner added.

