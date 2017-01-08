Some workers head out into the storm, rain or shine

Not everyone ventures out into the middle of a winter storm because they want to. For some, it's a choice they make in order to remain employed.

When storms hit there are some who hunker down, while others let their curiosity get the better of them, braving the elements just to experience a rush of adrenaline.

Then there are those who go out in the storms out of necessity, those who need to provide for their families. Although braving the storm is not always what managers recommend.

"I realize we each have an obligation to work, and you want to be responsible,” Burger King General Manager Coti Martinez said. “But if it's really bad out, I prefer my employees stay home for their own well-being."

Many folks who work in the hospitality industry are expected to clock in, rain or shine. The same goes for gas station attendants and truck drivers who often work on a time crunch trying to ensure speedy delivery of their shipments.

“You have a set time, a set window where you have to deliver load. Whether you're hauling a dry van, a reefer or a flatbed, customers want their product,” truck driver Timothy Roughton explained. “And everyone needs their product. It's kind of a Catch 22, if you will. Us truckers, we have to keep the product going for the economy to keep going, so sometimes we have to endure what we're in right now."

Roughton makes the trip from Washington to Nebraska often but said these past few weeks have been especially difficult because of the frequent storms he's experienced while driving I-84 and I-80 along his route.

Saturday's storm won't be the last drivers see of winter weather. Most of the Gorge will remain under a winter storm warning until early Monday morning, and computer models are even hinting at another disturbance that will arrive on Tuesday.

While many hope that won't be the case, it does appear to be a very real possibility. If stormy weather does reappear, it is a good bet these breadwinners will be back at again, working hard, rain or shine.

