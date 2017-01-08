Police: Man in possession of meth stabbed mother's boyfriend in Salem

A 27-year-old man went to his mother's Salem home and stabbed her 39-year-old boyfriend, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the 4400 block of Silverton Road Northeast early Sunday morning just after midnight.

Deputies found a 39-year-old man suffering from injuries to his chest and hand.

Investigators said 27-year-old Roberto Chacon went to his mother's house and stabbed her boyfriend without provocation.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Deputies said he was stable Sunday, but no other details were released about his condition.

Chacon was located at a nearby Safeway store and taken into custody.

Chacon was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, burglary and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.