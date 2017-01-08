Freezing rain causes major MAX delays in metro area

Sunday's ice storm caused serious delays for MAX riders throughout the metro area.

Sunday afternoon TriMet officials reported that the MAX Yellow Line was seeing disruptions between the Rose Quarter and the Expo Center but that shuttle buses were providing services.

The MAX Red Line was running its regular route, while the Orange and Blue lines were running with some disruption of regular service.

The MAX Green Line continues to face major disruptions, with shuttles providing service to stations between Gateway Transit Center and Clackamas.

TriMet reported that all MAX lines were experiencing major delays and disruptions Sunday morning and into the afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the Blue Line was also not operating and there were no shuttle buses due to road conditions. By noon, there were limited shuttle buses running for riders.

TriMet officials are advising riders were also encouraged to dress warmly.They also note that all buses were running with chains and can not travel faster than 25 mph. Some bus lines were detoured or operating on snow routes due to road conditions.

Line 63 service was canceled due to road conditions.

According to a statement from TriMet, "if an area becomes unsafe for our riders, employees or equipment, we will alter or cancel service."

Riders were urged to check trimet.org/alerts before heading out, as conditions can change quickly.

The Portland Streetcar also reported delays on all lines Sunday due to the weather.

