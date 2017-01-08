Troopers respond to 750 traffic incidents in 36 hours in Oregon

Oregon State Police troopers responded to more than 750 traffic incidents in a 36-hour span statewide, mostly due to the weather.

The incidents included 91 road hazards, 266 disabled vehicles and 394 crashes.

Police said there were no deaths in connection with any of the incidents.

Chains were required on Interstate 5 from Eugene to Wilsonville from Saturday until Sunday morning. On Sunday, traction devices or chains were required on Interstate 84 from Portland to Hood River.

Police said failure to follow chain or traction tire requirements could result in a $160 fine and being turned around.

Travel conditions and chain requirements can be found at tripcheck.com.

Police said if a driver does get stuck, they should not stop in the roadway. Vehicles left in the plowed section of the roadway could be towed.

Drivers should leave a note with the vehicle explaining when it will be removed.

Under state law, an abandoned vehicle that is considered a hazard can be towed immediately. If it's not a hazard, it can be towed 24 hours after being tagged by law enforcement.

Drivers should be rested, free of distractions and carrying water, food and blankets in case an emergency does occur, according to police.

