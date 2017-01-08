Police: Man tripped, sat on tracks before being hit by MAX train

A man tripped, fell and then sat down on the MAX tracks for several minutes before he was hit by a train, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to 141st Avenue and East Burnside Street at 10:05 p.m. Saturday.

Jason Robert Beveridge, 45, was found suffering from traumatic injuries.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition with injuries described by police as life-threatening.

Investigators said he was walking across Burnside Street onto the MAX tracks when he tripped. Police said it's not clear why he sat down and remained on the tracks.

He was not crossing at a marked rail crossing, according to police.

The case remains under investigation.

