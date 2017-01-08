Tree falls onto Lake Oswego homes; no injuries - KPTV - FOX 12

Tree falls onto Lake Oswego homes; no injuries

Tree into home in Lake Oswego on Sunday. (KPTV) Tree into home in Lake Oswego on Sunday. (KPTV)
LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) -

A tree fell onto a pair of Lake Oswego homes Sunday, but there were no reports of any injuries.

Firefighters responded to the 4600 block of Black Forest Court at around 7 a.m.

A tree came down and hit two homes, but everyone inside managed to get out safely. They said big gusts of wind likely brought the tree down.

"I look in my parents' room and there was ceiling on the floor," said Bri Bowman, whose home took the brunt of the damage.

"I thought we were having an earthquake," said neighbor Cindy Compton, whose home was also hit. "My whole house just shook."

A tree removal service was called out to clear the scene.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

