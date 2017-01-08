“No Pants’ MAX ride canceled for Sunday

It looks like the weekend ice storm will stop some riders from jumping on the MAX Sunday without their pants.

Organizers posted Sunday afternoon that the annual PDX No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled after first attempting to be pushed back to later in the day.

Citing the horrible street conditions and the number of MAX lines down from ice, organizers said they would try to reschedule the event for next weekend.

TriMet has reported that the Blue Line and Green Line were not operating earlier Sunday and that other lines were running on delays.

A part of the larger event held in cities around the world, the Portland ride was set to kick off at 4 p.m. with stops along the MAX route for pictures at Pioneer Courthouse Square and an after party at the New Paris Theater.

