Icy conditions lead to closings and cancellations around the metro

For the second day, winter storms led to numerous closings and event cancellations around the Portland metro area Sunday.

The Portland Winterhawks, who also postponed their game Saturday night, postponed the game Sunday as well. Team officials said a make-up date would be determined at a later time and that tickets for Sunday would be honored then.

The campuses of Portland State University, Lewis and Clark College, Pacific University and Oregon State University are all closed for activities, with OSU also canceling classes for Monday.

In Eugene, the University of Oregon Campus will be open, but classes are canceled for Monday.

For the second day, performances of “Finding Neverland” at Keller Auditorium were canceled, with staff members saying ticket holders would be contacted about refunds.

The Oregon Zoo closed for a second day Sunday, as did a number or Portland Parks & Rec facilities, including community centers and indoor pools. PP&R also noted that roads through Washington Park, Mt. Tabor Park and Powell Butte Nature Park were closed.

The Portland Trail Blazers, who canceled Saturday’s matchup with the Detroit Pistons, still have their reschedule game set for a 6 p.m. tip. The team is reporting on their website that there are some entrances and services that will be closed because of the weather.

