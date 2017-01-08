Dog rescued along Tualatin River

A dog is back with its owner after getting stuck along the Tualatin River.

Last week, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office was called out to reports of a dog stranded down a steep embankment near the Tualatin River, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Deputies directed a Water Rescue Team from Station 59 to the area, where they found a 10-year-old black lab mix named Jewel stuck there.

She had been scared off on New Year's Eve by fireworks and spent the night and part of the day outside.

Using a boat, firefighters were able to rescue Jewel, who was happy to be on her way home.

