No. 16 Oregon State outlasts No. 10 Stanford in double-OT

Sydney Wiese scored 26 points and No. 16 Oregon State beat No. 10 Stanford 72-69 in double overtime Sunday night in a battle of the Pac-12 Conference's two remaining unbeaten teams, giving the Beavers their first victory at Maples Pavilion.

Oregon State (15-1, 4-0) was 0-29 previously on the road against the Cardinal (13-3, 3-1). The Beavers had dropped 30 of the previous 31 matchups overall in the series.

The Beavers never trailed in the second overtime, and Wiese's 3-pointer with 1:28 left gave them command at 70-64. Stanford's Erica McCall answered with a 3-pointer, but Stanford went inside to Nadia Fingall for a layup with 6.0 seconds left when the Cardinal needed three points to tie. Wiese then converted two free throws to cap the scoring.

Wiese appeared to score the winning basket on a drive with 11.1 seconds left in the first overtime. Gabriella Hanson pushed the Beavers' lead to 63-61 by making the second of two free throws with 5.2 seconds left.

But McCall, who scored Stanford's first eight points of overtime, converted a reverse layup with a second remaining, tying the score it 63 and forcing a second OT.

McCall finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds, but shot just 7 for 21.

