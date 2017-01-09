Snow and ice make for dicey I-84 drive

Another round of winter weather snarled traffic yet again across the Northwest on Sunday. The conditions were so bad a stretch of Interstate 84 was closed in eastern Oregon.

State officials closed a stretch of the busy east-west route from Pendleton to the Idaho state line because of heavy blowing snow and slide-offs.

Farther west near Portland, freezing rain and a stiff east wind prompted chain requirements from Troutdale eastward.

“The wind has been my biggest problem, everyone else has had a traction problem,” said driver David Payne.

At Multnomah Falls, days of subfreezing temperatures left the falls encased in ice.

“Everything is so inviting here,” said Portlander Sergui Salagam.

He was only a handful of people who braved the snow and ice to see the falls.

“We just wanted to feel the cold, because we will get the rain,” Salagam said. "We have had plenty of that.”

Multnomah Falls parking lot is empty. The wind and now freezing rain is falling. Gorge travel is an adventure. pic.twitter.com/ILrT3I0Iqr — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) January 8, 2017

In Cascade Locks, the story Sunday was not necessarily about the fresh blanket of snow but how snowy the winter has been.

“We haven’t had a winter, we just haven’t had winters in about five years, a real good winter. Not a good sufficient amount of snowpack on the mountains,” said Angela Guisinger.

With the snow, businesses have been somewhat busy in Cascade Locks. Guisinger and Roger Hicks run the Bridge of the Gods Motel and RV Park. They say when it snows many folks decide to hunker down rather than drive on the icy roads.

“That is our busiest time during the winter is when we have people who are snowed in or 84 is closed,” Hicks said.

