Portland in for slow thaw through Monday, many roads still icy - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland in for slow thaw through Monday, many roads still icy

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The major snow and ice storm may be over, but drivers still saw icy roads on their Monday morning commute.

According to FOX 12 meteorologists, temperatures in downtown and the east side of Portland will remain below freezing throughout most of the morning. Daytime highs are expected to reach around 42 degrees.

Meteorologist Joe Raineri said scattered rain and snow showers could continue throughout the day. 

The Portland Police Bureau released a statement early Monday morning. Officers said most of Portland’s major freeways flyover ramps are dangerously icy. Drivers should not take them at freeway speeds. 

A particular problem spot was the Gateway District, where I-84 and I-205 intersect. Many cars and trucks had slid off the road.

Snow showers began to fall in the West Hills around 6 a.m. Meteorologists expect up to one inch of snow accumulation in areas above 1,000 feet. 

TriMet officials said many MAX lines are either disrupted or are experiencing major delays due to weather-related issues. Officials suggest delaying your trip or using bus services instead of the MAX.

Many school districts, including Portland Public Schools, Hillsboro, Tigard-Tualatin, Beaverton and Lake Oswego, closed their doors Monday. Many others experienced delays or early dismissals. Click here for a full list of school closures and delays.

Warmer temperatures are expected and Monday continues. The majority of roads will thaw out by the end of the day.  

For the latest road conditions and closures, visit TripCheck.com

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.