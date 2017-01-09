Portland in for slow thaw through Monday, many roads still icy

The major snow and ice storm may be over, but drivers still saw icy roads on their Monday morning commute.

According to FOX 12 meteorologists, temperatures in downtown and the east side of Portland will remain below freezing throughout most of the morning. Daytime highs are expected to reach around 42 degrees.

Meteorologist Joe Raineri said scattered rain and snow showers could continue throughout the day.

The Portland Police Bureau released a statement early Monday morning. Officers said most of Portland’s major freeways flyover ramps are dangerously icy. Drivers should not take them at freeway speeds.

A particular problem spot was the Gateway District, where I-84 and I-205 intersect. Many cars and trucks had slid off the road.

Snow showers began to fall in the West Hills around 6 a.m. Meteorologists expect up to one inch of snow accumulation in areas above 1,000 feet.

Starting to see snow showers move into the metro area. Up to 1'' of accumulation at 1,000' & higher. Be prepared for freezing rain too. pic.twitter.com/hpj8oIjJxv — FOX 12 KPTV Weather (@fox12weather) January 9, 2017

Portland area highways are icy and extremely slick this morning. Use caution or stay home and stay safe. It's dangerous. #OregonDOT. — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) January 9, 2017

TriMet officials said many MAX lines are either disrupted or are experiencing major delays due to weather-related issues. Officials suggest delaying your trip or using bus services instead of the MAX.

MAX lines are experiencing delays due to car blocking the tracks on the Steel Bridge and icy conditions and power outage on the east side. — TriMet (@trimet) January 9, 2017

Many school districts, including Portland Public Schools, Hillsboro, Tigard-Tualatin, Beaverton and Lake Oswego, closed their doors Monday. Many others experienced delays or early dismissals. Click here for a full list of school closures and delays.

Warmer temperatures are expected and Monday continues. The majority of roads will thaw out by the end of the day.

For the latest road conditions and closures, visit TripCheck.com.

