MAX lines experiencing major delays, disruptions Monday due to icy conditions

The icy conditions caused several headaches for public transportation users as several MAX lines experienced major disruptions and delays Monday.

TriMet officials said all MAX lines are severely delayed due to icy conditions on the east side of Portland, as well as a car blocking the tracks on the Steel Bridge.

The MAX Yellow Line is being served by shuttle buses from the Expo Center to the Rose Quarter. The Green Line is being served by shuttle buses between Main Street and the Gateway Transit Center. Shuttle buses are serving the Red Line between Gateway Transit Center and the airport.

The Blue line is serving all stations with trains running about 30 minutes.

The WES is delayed up to 20 minutes through the Monday morning commute due to a mechanical issue.

MAX severely impacted by car blocking eastbound tracks on Steel Bridge and icy conditions on the outer east side. Expect major delays. — TriMet (@trimet) January 9, 2017

TriMet would like riders to consider using the regular bus service, but to be aware that some bus lines may be detoured or canceled due to road conditions.

Not a fun morning for Max riders: heavy rain, icy sidewalks & major delays. Dress warm if you'll be doing the same! pic.twitter.com/oOBw3syANz — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) January 9, 2017

Some bus lines are chained and therefore can only travel at 25 mph. Riders should plan for extra time.

TriMet spokesperson Roberta Alstadt asked riders to delay their trips if possible.

For the latest updates, visit TriMet.org.

