Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon- Monday, January 9

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Monday, January 9:

There's popular coffee shop in Northeast Portland that's keeping Portland weird, and caffeinated. It's also rich in Native American culture. MORE headed to Bison Coffeehouse to hear the inspiring story of the owner, who battled cancer and won. For more information, visit BisonCoffeehouse.com.

If you've resolved to work more fresh fruits and vegetables into your diet this year, our healthy living expert Monica Metz is here to help. She has some tips to get you to start juicing. Learn more at MonicaMetz.com.

It's the time of year when we get inspired to reinvent, to improve, and to begin anew. MORE has some ways to help you update your look. Our fashion experts Paula O'Neil and Tracy Pendergast from Est Ovest Style are here to share their top six fashion tips for 2017. Learn more at Est-OvestStyle.com.

MORE talks to Portland funnyman Nariko Ott. The comedian, dubbed Portland’s Funniest Man, is making a move to New York City. Ott will be holding a farewell show at the Portland Helium Comedy Club on Jan. 11. Learn more at Portland.HeliumComedy.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.