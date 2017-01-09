Man arrested for assaulting others with bat at Corvallis library

Police in Corvallis arrested a man Saturday suspected assaulting two people with a baseball bat at the Corvallis Public Library.

Officers responded to the library around 3:30 p.m. where they found a man with a deep laceration on his forehead. The victim said he was on the second floor of the library when he was attacked without warning and hit multiple times by the bat.

A second victim was also found at the library, and police said she had been struck in the hand by the bat.

Both victims were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where they were treated a released.

Officers were able to locate a man near the library that matched the suspect description and was in possession of a bat. Police identified the man as 33-year-old Bradley Gentle of Corvallis.

Gentle was arrested in taken to the Benton County Correctional Facility on $275,000 bail. He is charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.