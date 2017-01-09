Autopsy: Woman found dead in downtown parking garage died of hypothermia

A 52-year-old woman found dead in a downtown Portland parking garage died of hypothermia due to exposure, according to police.

Officers responded to the Smart Park garage at Southwest 10th Avenue and Morrison Street at 2:05 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses said a woman had been removing her clothing and appeared to be struggling in the cold weather.

Emergency crews arrived and found the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was identified Monday as 52-year-old Karen Lee Batts of southwest Portland.

Police initially believed she may have died from exposure due to cold temperatures. The Oregon State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and confirmed her death was the result of hypothermia.

Anyone who sees someone whose life appears to be in danger or is in need of immediate medical attention is asked to call 911 right away. Otherwise, to request a welfare check for someone who may not be prepared for the weather conditions, call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

For shelter information, call 211.

In the freezing temperatures, Portland Police Bureau officers have been actively looking for vulnerable people and facilitating transportation to warming shelters as needed.

A homeless man was previously found dead of hypothermia on the 9900 block of East Burnside the night of Jan. 2.

