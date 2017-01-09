Police: Kidnapping suspect crashes in E. Oregon, killing victim and other driver

A kidnapping suspect crossed into the wrong lane of Highway 201 and slammed into an oncoming SUV, killing the other driver and the kidnapping victim, according to police.

Police responded to a report of a kidnapping in progress at a convenience store in Ontario at 6:45 a.m. Monday.

Just as officers arrived, the suspect drove away in a Dodge pickup. Officers received information that a woman was in the truck and being held against her will.

Officers pursued the suspect through the city and south onto Highway 201.

On the highway, the driver of the pickup crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound Ford SUV.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Ford was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The kidnapping suspect was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A woman in the truck had died, according to police.

No other details, including the names of the people involved, were immediately released by police Monday.

Highway 201 was closed with a detour in place.

The Ontario Police Department, Malheur County Sheriff's Office, Malheur County District Attorney's Office, and Oregon State Police are conducting the investigation.

