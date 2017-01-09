More snow: Another winter storm possible this week in metro area

Oregon State Police troopers responded to more than 750 traffic incidents in a 36-hour span statewide, mostly due to the weather.

Even though the Portland metro area was warming up and thawing out Monday, another winter storm may just be a day away.

Snow and ice covered much of the region over the weekend.

Oregon State Police responded to more than 750 traffic incidents in 36 hours statewide, including 394 reported crashes.

Some areas, including the west hills, saw some scattered snow showers Monday morning. There were additional reports of snow falling Monday afternoon in Clackamas and Columbia counties.

Many school districts canceled classes Monday, including Portland, Beaverton, North Clackamas, Hillsboro and Tigard-Tualatin.

However, as the day went on, temperatures went up. Highs were expected to top 40 degrees on Monday.

That relatively warmer weather is not expected to last, however.

FOX 12 meteorologists said another winter storm could hit the metro area Tuesday night, bringing a possible 1 to 4 inches of snow by Wednesday.

A cold blast of air from the east will plunge temperatures back below freezing Tuesday evening. The latest models also show the possibility of moisture from the south, according to FOX 12 meteorologists.

The result is another possible snow storm in what has already been a wild winter for weather throughout the metro area.

