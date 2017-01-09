Sheriff: 'Operation Deicer' leads to 13 arrests in Polk Co. meth investigation

Suspects wanted in connection with "Operation Deicer" in Polk County: Aaron Welin, James VanDyke, Crystal Aguirre and Melanie Allen. Not pictured: Danielle Ralston, Joel Weiss. (Images from Polk County Sheriff's Office)

Suspects arrested in connection with "Operation Deicer" in Polk County. (Jail booking photos from the Polk Co. Sheriff's Office)

A four-month investigation into methamphetamine distribution in and around Polk County led to the arrests of 13 suspects, according to deputies.

The Polk Inter-Agency Narcotics Team recently completed the extensive investigation that was dubbed "Operation Deicer."

The suspects arrested in connection with Operation Deicer on charges of delivery and possession of meth were identified Monday as: John Molina, Michael Gravelle, Chaeron Mortimer, Travis Weddle, Naomi Ahlgren, Rachel Keys, Damon Mathers, Tricia Haslett, Jesse Creekmore, Colin Lynch, Charla Vaughn and Tito Aguirre.

Creekmore faces additional charges of unlawful delivery of meth within 1,000 feet of a school and unlawful manufacture of meth.

Jeffrey Jackson was arrested in connection with this investigation on charges of unlawful delivery and possession of oxycodone.

Deputies said six suspects remain wanted as part of this investigation. They were identified as Aaron Welin, Melanie Allen, James VanDyke, Crystal Aguirre, Danielle Ralston and Joel Weiss.

Photos were not available for Ralston and Weiss.

Anyone with information about the remaining suspects is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 503-623-9251 or their local law enforcement office.

The Polk Inter-Agency Narcotics Team is a cooperative effort by the member agencies that includes the Polk County District Attorney's Office, Polk County Sheriff's Office, Dallas Police Department, Monmouth Police Department and Independence Police Department.

