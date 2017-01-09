More snow days could lead to even longer school years for local districts

It's been 8 years since Portland Public Schools have had as many snow days has they have seen this school year, five days and counting.

Two days have already been added to the school year for snow days taken December, and now the school board will have to decide if more days should be added and when.

Though a number of Portland parents are complaining that the roads were good enough for students to go to school Monday, others said the district, and other neighborhood districts including Beaverton, Lake Oswego and Tigard - Tualatin, made the right call by choosing safety first.

Officials at many local districts said they worked hard to make the right call, but added that they are very concerned about how they will make up all the lost school days.

The staff with Tigard - Tualatin told FOX 12 they had enough days in the calendar year to make up the days missed in December but will now have to make a decision about how to deal with Monday’s missed day and any others that might happen this winter.

