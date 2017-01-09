Police: Illegal marijuana operation found in burning former Oregon City restaurant

An illegal marijuana growing operation was found inside a burning former restaurant in Oregon City, according to police.

Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Molalla Avenue on Friday morning for a fire burning on the second story of the former Oregon City Grille.

Firefighters discovered a marijuana growing operation in the building and notified police.

Crews ventilated the roof and got control of the fire.

A search warrant was obtained for the building and police said they seized a large amount of marijuana, cannabinoid extract and evidence of the unlawful manufacture of marijuana, specifically butane hash oil.

Investigators said legal marijuana licensing was not found for that location. Firefighters said the building had recently been leased.

Police said persons of interest have been identified in this case, but their names are not being released due to the ongoing investigation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the Oregon City Police Department released a joint statement with Clackamas County Fire District #1 saying butane hash oil extractions are "extremely dangerous" and, "Concentrations of butane inside a building or in a confined space, if ignited can cause an explosion and/or fire which can cause serious injury to include burns and also death."

