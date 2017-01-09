Falling trees take out power poles, block traffic on Hwy 99W - KPTV - FOX 12

Falling trees take out power poles, block traffic on Hwy 99W

SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) -

Falling trees took out three power poles on Highway 99W in the Sherwood area Monday.

Crews responded to the scene near Chehalem Station Road at around 12:30 p.m.

A Portland General Electric spokesman said 250 customers lost power due to the downed power lines. The poles need to replaced and the wires re-strung.

PGE crews were expected to be working into the night on repairs.

Highway 99W was closed both directions while the trees, poles and wires were removed from the roadway.

