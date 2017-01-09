Falling trees take out power poles, block traffic on Hwy 99W

Falling trees took out three power poles on Highway 99W in the Sherwood area Monday.

Crews responded to the scene near Chehalem Station Road at around 12:30 p.m.

A Portland General Electric spokesman said 250 customers lost power due to the downed power lines. The poles need to replaced and the wires re-strung.

PGE crews were expected to be working into the night on repairs.

Highway 99W was closed both directions while the trees, poles and wires were removed from the roadway.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.