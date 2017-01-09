DUII case dismissed for Portland Timbers player Liam Ridgewell

A DUII case against Liam Ridgewell of the Portland Timbers has been dismissed.

A judge granted his attorney's motion to suppress evidence in the case last week. The judge sided with the defense argument that Ridgewell was detained for too long of a period of time, after he was told by an officer that he would be let go.

Ridgewell, the Timbers team captain, and goalkeeper Jacob Gleeson, were arrested by Lake Oswego police in October.

Investigators said Gleeson was intoxicated and crashed his car. He called Ridgewell and asked him to pick him up, but Ridgewell was also intoxicated, according to police.

Both men were arrested on DUII charges. They were also cited for refusing to take breath tests, according to police.

Gleeson was arraigned on his DUII charge in November and was granted diversion.

The Portland Timbers first preseason game is Jan. 27 against the New York Red Bulls.

