Police: Semi driver lost control on icy Hwy 97 leading to deadly crash

A semi driver from California lost control on icy Highway 97 and hit two oncoming vehicles, killing one of the other drivers, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the highway near La Pine at 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the driver of a 2015 Peterbilt semi and trailer was heading north when he lost control in the icy conditions and hit a southbound Toyota Tacoma and a Nissan Xterra.

The driver of the Nissan, Derek Tedrow, 40, of LaPine, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was treated and released at the scene for minor injuries.

The 29-year-old truck driver from Sacramento, California and his 43-year-old passenger were not injured, according to police.

Highway 97 was closed for four hours before one lane reopened to traffic.

Police did not immediately release information about any possible charges or citations in this case.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to call or text Senior Trooper Jason Hansen at 541-410-3793.

