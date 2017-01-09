Body shops tackle rush for repairs after winter storms slam metro area

During the weekend storm, Oregon State Police responded to more than 750 traffic crashes, stalled cars and other incidents on the roads in just 36 hours. Now, body shops are trying to handle the rush for repairs.

From broken windows to bent wheels, the work load runs the gamut at Precision Body and Paint in Beaverton. Nearly 200 cars were there Monday, waiting to be repaired – many from crashes in the ice and snow.

Manager Aaron Stoller said they’re actually still trying to get through cars from the December 14th storm.



“We haven’t seen a lot from this storm. But the last two storms, we are inundated with those and still trying to get those through production,” said Stoller.



Stoller expects newly damaged cars will start rolling in later this week. That’s because the new trend is for tow companies to keep cars at the tow yard instead of bringing them straight to a body shop. Stoller said that’s good for drivers.



“That allows you as the owner to do your research, like I said, and determine where you want to take it and not be rushed into a decision," he said.



If you bring your car in Tuesday, Stoller said you’re looking at a wait of three to four weeks on repairs right now.

So if the damage is only cosmetic, maybe wait a while. But if your car is un-drivable, Stoller said get a good rental and just be patient.



“We want to get to it right away and get it disassembled and get the insurance company out to look at it. But there is going to be a few weeks of just waiting for your turn in line," he said.

