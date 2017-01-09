Dog dies in Albany house fire

An Albany house fire killed one dog early Monday morning.

Albany Fire Department said they responded to the house fire at 5:08 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene the home was fully involved with fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire but the home was completely destroyed.

Three people and a dog were able to safely escape the fire. A second dog did not survive.

Albany Fire Department said the home did not have any working smoke alarms but because a guest was in the living room, she awoke to the fire and was able to get everyone out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

