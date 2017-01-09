Mail theft suspect arrested in Cornelius thanks to alert neighbo - KPTV - FOX 12

Mail theft suspect arrested in Cornelius thanks to alert neighbor

Posted: Updated:
Larisa Yerygin, jail booking photo Larisa Yerygin, jail booking photo
Larisa Yerygin, mug shots from 2005, 2006 and 2008. (Courtesy: Washington County Jail) Larisa Yerygin, mug shots from 2005, 2006 and 2008. (Courtesy: Washington County Jail)
CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) -

Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested a 42-year-old woman for multiple mail thefts after an alert neighbor reported it.

Deputies said they received the mail theft report on Monday after a neighbor living near South Emerald Loop and South 18th Avenue spotted the suspect grabbing mail from neighbors mailboxes and getting into a vehicle. The caller gave a description of the vehicle.

A deputy later spotted the vehicle and pulled it over. 

Larisa Yerygin, 42, of Vancouver, was arrested and taken to Washington County Jail. Deputies said she had mail belonging to 93 different people from 42 different addresses in Cornelius and Aloha. 

Yerygin has been arrested multiple times in the past.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Cornelius police at 503-629-0111. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.