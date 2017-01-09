Mail theft suspect arrested in Cornelius thanks to alert neighbor

Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested a 42-year-old woman for multiple mail thefts after an alert neighbor reported it.

Deputies said they received the mail theft report on Monday after a neighbor living near South Emerald Loop and South 18th Avenue spotted the suspect grabbing mail from neighbors mailboxes and getting into a vehicle. The caller gave a description of the vehicle.

A deputy later spotted the vehicle and pulled it over.

Larisa Yerygin, 42, of Vancouver, was arrested and taken to Washington County Jail. Deputies said she had mail belonging to 93 different people from 42 different addresses in Cornelius and Aloha.

Female arrested for multiple mail thefts after alert neighbor reported it near Emerald Lp/18th, #seesay ar pic.twitter.com/1fiX1b2j2r — WCSheriff Cornelius (@WCSOCornelius) January 10, 2017

Yerygin has been arrested multiple times in the past.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Cornelius police at 503-629-0111.

