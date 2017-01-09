Police: Driver under the influence crashes into TriMet bus in NE - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Driver under the influence crashes into TriMet bus in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A TriMet bus driver was injured after a driver under the influence collided with the bus in northeast Portland on Monday.

Portland police said a TriMet bus was traveling north on Northeast 16th Avenue when a van traveling west on Northeast Couch Street collided with the bus.

The bus driver was taken to a Portland hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they believe the driver of the van was driving under the influence of intoxicants and are continuing to investigate the crash.

