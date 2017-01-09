Police searching for driver who left scene of rollover crash in - KPTV - FOX 12

Police searching for driver who left scene of rollover crash in SE Portland

Two people were trapped inside a vehicle after a rollover crash in southeast Portland Monday night.

Portland police said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at Southeast 103rd Drive and Stark Street.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash. One vehicle was reportedly on fire, but when police arrived on scene the fire was out. The other vehicle was found on its side with two people trapped inside.

Crews were able to extricate the people trapped in the vehicle. They were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Police said they are searching for a driver of one of the vehicles that left the scene before officers arrived.

Southeast 103rd and Stark was closed for a short time while officers investigated the crash.

