Power outage affects Vernonia, surrounding areas

The town of Vernonia and some surrounding areas are without power Monday night, according to West Oregon Electric Co-OP.

West Oregon Electric posted on their Facebook page that Bonneville Power Administration has an outage on their side that is affecting all of Vernonia.

According to West Oregon Electric, BPA has isolated the problem between Forest Grove and the Timber substation.

BPA said they have a feeder line problem to West Oregon Electric that is located in Timber.

According to BPA, their crews got stuck trying to reach the line so they are sending in snowcats to help them and are hoping to reach them around midnight.

No estimated time on when power will be restored.

