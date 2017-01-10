Mom, three kids rescued after minivan goes down embankment in Ridgefield

A mom and her young children had to be rescued after icy roads caused them to crash and go down an embankment Monday morning.

On Monday, Kimberlee Robinson and her three children were on their way to a doctors appointment in Ridgefield, Washington.

“I knew it was icy, but I didn’t think it was that bad,” Robinson said.

Near the intersection on Northwest 51st Avenue and Northwest 229th Way, Robinson said her minivan hit a patch of ice, slid off the road, and into an embankment.

“I was taking it slow but apparently not slow enough and after I went to that corner I started slipping and did everything I thought I was supposed to,” Robinson said. “I tapped on the brakes, tried to steer into the skid but we started to slide off.”

Crews from Clark County Fire and Rescue quickly arrived on scene and safely pulled the family from the van.

Clark Co. Fire crews getting 4y/o Ellie out of the car after it hit a patch of ice, slid off the road, & into an embankment in Ridgefield,WA pic.twitter.com/2X30bl2WJc — MegaSugianto (@MegaSugianto) January 10, 2017

Tim Dawdy with Clark County Fire and Rescue said everyone was wearing their seatbelt and were not hurt.

Robinson said she is glad that she and her kids are safe. She also said she learned a valuable lesson.

"If you don't have to go somewhere stay home. I should've canceled our doctors appointment," said Robinson.

