Deputies: Man found with throat slashed in Salem, suspect arrested

Salem deputies said a man was found with a severe laceration to his throat but he is expected to survive.

Marion County Sheriff's Office said at 8:30 p.m. Monday they responded to the 6200 block of Stonehill Road South near Salem after a man said his throat has been slashed.

Deputies arrived on scene and located the victim. He was taken to Salem Hospital where he is expected to survive.

MCSO said the suspect was later found at his home and was arrested.

According to MCSO, the suspect and the victim know each other.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.