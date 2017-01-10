Police: Woman killed after car crashes into Salem home

A Salem woman has died after a car crashed into her home Monday night, according to Salem police.

Salem police said at 9:25 p.m. they received a call about a car into a house in the 500 block of Sussex Avenue Southeast.

Police confirmed a woman inside the house was killed.

Woman dies after car slams into her home in Salem. #fox12 pic.twitter.com/zZk0bOxQw1 — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) January 10, 2017

The driver of the car remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

