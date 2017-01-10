Deputies: Drunk driver arrested after crashing into trees, injur - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Drunk driver arrested after crashing into trees, injuring passengers in Aurora

Alexander Belcourt, jail booking photo. (Courtesy: Marion County Sheriff's Office) Alexander Belcourt, jail booking photo. (Courtesy: Marion County Sheriff's Office)
Deputies arrested a drunk driver after he crashed his vehicle into two trees and injured two people in Aurora Monday night.

Marion County Sheriff's Office said around 5 p.m. Alexander Belcourt, 24, was driving east on Fargo Road Northeast when he failed to stop at a stop sign at Bents Road, drove into a yard after missing the intersection and hit two trees.

Two passengers in the vehicle, Henry Sutton, 40, and Richard Weaver, 47, were injured. Weaver was taken to Salem Hospital with serious injuries and Sutton was taken to OHSU where he is in critical condition.

MCSO said Belcourts blood alcohol level at the time of his arrest was more than twice the legal limit.

Belcourt was taken to the Marion County Jail and facing charges for assault in the second degree, assault in the fourth degree, reckless driving, and reckless endangering.

