Police: 3 people injured in machete attack in Woodburn

Woodburn police said three people were injured after a suspect attacked them with a machete at an apartment complex Monday night.



FOX 12 received a tip from a viewer saying a man had been seen running around with a machete inside a 24-hour Walmart on Stacy Allison Way around 10 p.m.

Police said the suspect, Alan Lee Brock, allegedly swung a machete at a door greeter and threatened to kill him. He then proceeded to break glass cabinets and steal ammunition, according to Woodburn officers.

Woodburn police say machete attack happened outside the Walmart. #fox12 pic.twitter.com/ZyCKerb71m — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) January 10, 2017

Officers said Brock got into his car, which was parked in front of the north entrance of the store. Brock began to drive away, aiming his car toward a patrol car before quickly turning and driving over an embankment onto Stacy Allison Way. He hit a fence and continued down the road.

Brock's vehicle was later found to be stolen from Springfield.

A short time later, police received additional calls about a man with a machete at the Cascade View Apartments on South Evergreen Road.

At the complex, Brock allegedly attempted to rob and assaulted a woman for her purse and her car keys. He then broke down a door to an apartment and slashed three men with the machete.

One man was slashed across the throat, while the other two were slashed on the head and on the arm.

Officers said they found Brock in a stairwell, where he surrendered and was taken into custody. He is charged with three counts of attempted murder.

The conditions of the victims are unknown.

In a statement, Walmart officials said:

We work to keep our customers and associates safe every day and will continue working with Woodburn Police during their investigation. As new information becomes available, we're referring further questions to local police."

Oregon State Police, Marion County Sheriff's Office, Keizer Police Department, Salem Police Department, Hubbard Police Department, Gervais Police Department, Mt. Angel Police Department and Silverton Police Department all assisted with the incident.



