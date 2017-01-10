Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon- Tuesday, January 10

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Tuesday, January 10:

Some of Portland's top musicians will take the stage together at Alberta Rose Theatre on Jan. 28 for a Bonnie Raitt Tribute show. MORE spoke with local blues/jazz singer Bre Gregg about why she started the tribute concert four years ago. For tickets, log onto AlbertaRoseTheatre.com. Check out Bre Gregg’s website at BreGregg.com.

Thousands of children throughout the years have been killed by dressers and other heavy furniture falling on top of them. MORE’s DIY guy, Eric G., shows you how to safely secure your child’s dresser to the wall in order to prevent the worst. Learn more about Eric at his website, DesignByEricG.com.

The average American spends 290 hours in their car. MORE’s tech expert Ryan Eldridge from Nerds on Call gives us a few tips how to stay entertained but safe while stuck in traffic. Learn more at CallNerds.com.

