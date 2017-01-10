On the Go with Joe at Trifecta Annex

This week is National Pizza Week and Joe V. was starting the week off right at Trifecta Annex inside the Pine Street Market.

Trifecta Annex is the newest offering from Ken Forkish, the James Beard Foundation Award-winner who created Ken's Artisan Pizza, one of the most critically acclaimed pizza restaurants in Portland.

Ken takes Joe through how to make some of his new, unique pizzas.

