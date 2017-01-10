Deputies: Stabbing suspect in custody, three injured - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Stabbing suspect in custody, three injured

Deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office say that they have a suspect in custody after receiving reports Tuesday morning of a stabbing in the Woodland area.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call around 7:25 a.m. from a residence on the 4000 block of Northeast 425th Street in Woodland reporting a stabbing.

The caller reported that Marvin Chadwick, 70, had stabbed three other people in the home and was being restrained by family members.

Emergency medical crews and deputies arrived on scene and took Chadwick into custody, while the three victims, two women and one man, were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with what were thought to be non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Major Crimes Unit will be handling the investigation and the motive is unknown at this time.

