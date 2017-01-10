Police identify body found on Barbur, say hypothermia was likely cause of death

Portland police have identified the body discovered down a hillside in southwest Portland Tuesday morning and determined the likely cause of death was hypothermia.

Emergency crews responded to the 4900 block of Southwest Barbur Boulevard at 8:19 a.m. Officers and firefighters arrived and confirmed the person was dead.

Homicide detectives, criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division and the medical examiner were called to the scene to conduct a death investigation.

Preliminary information indicates the 29-year-old victim likely died from hypothermia due to exposure, and investigators believe the man was likely living in the woods below the roadway. This would be the fourth death since the beginning of the year tied to cold weather exposure.

The Portland Police Bureau is working to find the man's family to notify them of the death before they release his name to the public.

The PPB also asks the public to call 911 if they see someone outside unsheltered whose life appears to be in danger or may be experiencing a mental or physical crisis. For non-emergency calls, police ask that people call 503-823-3333 to request a welfare check or 211 to call for transportation to a shelter.

