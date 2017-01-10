Police ID woman killed when SUV slammed into her Salem home

A 36-year-old mother of two children was killed when an SUV slammed into her Salem home.

Emergency crews responded to the 500 block of Sussex Avenue Southeast at 9:25 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said a 54-year-old man driving a 2015 Mercedes SUV south on Volcano Street Southeast failed to turn at the L-shaped intersection at Sussex Avenue. The SUV went almost completely through the home.

Investigators said 36-year-old Srabonti Haque was asleep in a bedroom and was hit by the SUV. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Haque's husband and two young children were also in the home, but police said they were not injured.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. No arrests have been made at this time as the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Salem Police Department.

