Police ID kidnapping suspect, woman found dead in truck after crash in E. Oregon

A 40-year-old Idaho woman was found dead in a pickup after the driver, who was holding her against her will, crashed into an oncoming SUV in eastern Oregon, according to police.

The situation began at 6:45 a.m. Monday. Police responded to the report of a kidnapping in progress at a convenience store in Ontario.

As officers arrived at the scene, the suspect, 49-year-old Anthony Wayne Montwheeler of Nampa, Idaho, drove away in a 2014 Dodge pickup.

Officers received information that Annita S. Harmon, 40, of Weiser, Idaho, was in the truck and being held against her will.

Officers pursued Montwheeler through the city and onto Highway 201.

Montwheeler was driving south when he crossed the centerline and collided with an oncoming 2001 Ford Excursion.

The driver of the Ford, 38-year-old David Joseph Bates of Vale, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 35-year-old Jessica Bates of Vale, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Montwheeler was also seriously injured and remained in the hospital Tuesday. Harmon was found dead in the pickup. Her cause of death remains under investigation, according to police.

Highway 201 near Milepost 29 was closed for more than six hours.

