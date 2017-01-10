Sheriff: Man charged with attempted murder for slashing friend's - KPTV - FOX 12

Sheriff: Man charged with attempted murder for slashing friend's throat in Salem

Kyle Howard, jail booking photo Kyle Howard, jail booking photo
Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

A 25-year-old man is accused of slashing his friend's throat, according to deputies.

Deputies responded to the 6200 block of Stonehill Road South near Salem at 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The 23-year-old victim was found with a severe laceration to his throat. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to deputies.

Minutes later, the suspect, 25-year-old Kyle Howard, was found at his home and detained by Salem police.

He was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Investigators said the victim and Howard know each other and were friends up until this incident occurred. A motive has not been determined, according to deputies.

Howard was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

