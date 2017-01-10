WSDOT, ODOT crews prepare for another round of winter road challenges

Transportation leaders and people across the metro area are bracing for the fourth winter wallop of the season.

Last weekend, Highway 26 at Sylvan was very traversable because the Oregon Department of Transportation used salt for the very first time. That’s the plan again Wednesday in high traffic areas and emergency routes.

Sharing was caring at the Washington Department of Transportation yard in Vancouver Tuesday, where workers were loading tons of salt into an ODOT truck, letting Oregonians borrow it for the second time in a week.

“We all try to help each other out during inclement weather, so this is no different,” WSDOT’s Bart Treece explained.

WA DOT worker loading salt into ODOT truck in preparation for tonight's storm. Sharing is caring! pic.twitter.com/MpPmrHrSjx — Jamie Wilson (@JWilsonreporter) January 10, 2017

Washington has been using salt for more than 10 years, and ODOT’s use of salt Saturday saw very successful results.

Still, with concerns about what salt does to cars and the environment, Treece said they use it sparingly and only when necessary.

We do lay out salt, but we try to lay out just enough to get the job done, that’s about 100 to 200 pounds per lane mile,” he explained.

Even though they’ll be using salt after the snow hits, Washington and Oregon DOT crews lay down de-icer first which helps to stop ice and snow from bonding with the concrete.

Shoppers packed into QFC on Barnes Road to stock up before the snow hit, and most people can’t believe it’s happening again.

“It seems really unusual,” West Hills resident Karen Zechnich said. “I mean, I’ve lived here almost my whole life and I don’t remember snow sticking around as long as it has.”

For many, though, as long as they have some snacks ready at home and don’t have to spend too much time on the road, they are fine with watching the snow fall.

