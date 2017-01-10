Man sentenced to life in prison with parole possible for murdering father in Tigard

A man who murdered his father in Tigard was sentenced to life in prison with parole possible after 25 years.

Nicholas Krochmal, 39, pleaded guilty to murder in December. He was arrested in March 2015 after his father, 73-year-old Nicholas Krochmal Sr., was found dead in a home on the 9500 block of Southwest 69th Avenue.

The victim had blunt force trauma to his head and was found on several towels with rubber exam gloves and a package of large trash bags nearby, according to a probable cause affidavit. The affidavit states his feet were also bound with rope.

Court documents stated Nicholas Krochmal Jr. owed his father "a significant sum of money," and an email provided to police showed that the father had recently asked his son to repay the money.

After turning himself in, Nicholas Krochmal Jr. refused to make a statement to police under the advice of his attorney, according to court documents.

Aggravated theft charges against Nicholas Krochmal Jr. were dismissed when he pleaded guilty to murder.

He was sentenced in court Tuesday.

